Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,439. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

