Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

