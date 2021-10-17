Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Agile Growth has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Growth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $1,589,000.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

