Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AC. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.02.

Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.22.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,469.15. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

