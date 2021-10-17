Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €4.40 by Barclays

Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.26 ($3.83).

Shares of AF stock opened at €4.21 ($4.96) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.35. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

