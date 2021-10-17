Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKRTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aker Solutions ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Danske raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKRTF traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

