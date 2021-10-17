Akroma Hits 1-Day Volume of $242.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 33.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $46,681.89 and approximately $242.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 46.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.86 or 0.06330895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00088515 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.