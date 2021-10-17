Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

AIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $80.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

