Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $332,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,974,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

