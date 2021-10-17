Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 12,100 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $717.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCRN. Truist increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

