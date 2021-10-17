Algert Global LLC Buys New Shares in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 219,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMED shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

SMED stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $153.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of -0.28.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

