Algert Global LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after purchasing an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 84,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 41,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $18.89 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $717.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

