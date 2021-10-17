Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 10,160 Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,671.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TLYS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $13.79 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $426.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

