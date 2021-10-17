Algert Global LLC Takes $162,000 Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $426.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

