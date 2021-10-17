Algert Global LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

