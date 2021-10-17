Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 80.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 6.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

SMED opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $153.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of -0.28.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMED. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

