Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post ($1.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.06). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($4.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

ALLK traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 141,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,829. Allakos has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.57. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Allakos by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Allakos by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allakos by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allakos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

