Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $17.19 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,744,000 after acquiring an additional 175,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

