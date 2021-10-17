AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.22 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 223.33%.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

