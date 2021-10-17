AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,860 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

