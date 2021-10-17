AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ITCI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

