Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $52.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

