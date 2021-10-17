Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

APH stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

