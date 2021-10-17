Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of BIG opened at $46.46 on Friday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

