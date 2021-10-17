Analysts Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CGAU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

