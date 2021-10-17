Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. LSI Industries reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of LYTS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,495. The firm has a market cap of $213.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after buying an additional 207,107 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in LSI Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 813,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

