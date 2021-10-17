Analysts Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report $58.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $40.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $215.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $233.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $282.12 million, with estimates ranging from $252.37 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,766,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

AMTX traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 2,750,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,271. The stock has a market cap of $570.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

