Analysts Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arconic by 23.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arconic by 51.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Arconic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Arconic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. 640,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,182. Arconic has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

