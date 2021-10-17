Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings per share of $4.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $15.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $16.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $14.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 50,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

