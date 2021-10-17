Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Earnings of $6.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce earnings per share of $6.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.74 and the lowest is $5.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $25.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.82 to $26.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $33.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.76 to $36.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,646.00 to $1,790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,882.57.

CMG stock traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,830.93. 166,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,096. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,876.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,636.71.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,753.73, for a total transaction of $4,726,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.