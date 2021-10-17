Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

GLAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $392.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 21.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.