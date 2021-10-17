Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce sales of $284.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.00 million and the highest is $300.90 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $14.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,878.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGE stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 208,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,756. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

