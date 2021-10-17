Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the highest is $2.64. Netflix posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $11.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $13.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.95.

Netflix stock opened at $628.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $580.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.53.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 98.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 53.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

