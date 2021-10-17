Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post sales of $225.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.60 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $188.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $888.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $897.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $924.07 million, with estimates ranging from $895.10 million to $952.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 70,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Victory Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Victory Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.