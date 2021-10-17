Analysts Expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.64. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 652,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,668. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

