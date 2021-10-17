Analysts Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 1,494.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

