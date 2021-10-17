Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

BNGO stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

