Analysts Offer Predictions for Olympic Steel, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $281.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.57. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.