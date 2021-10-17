Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) PT at $7.22

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after buying an additional 339,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth $2,288,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

ACB traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 2,760,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,048,635. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

