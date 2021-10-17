Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Target Price at $120.67

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.67.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CBOE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.54. 380,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,817. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

