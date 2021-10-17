Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $48.16

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.31. 1,218,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

