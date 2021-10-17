Analysts Set Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Price Target at GBX 221.33

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.33 ($2.89).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.20 ($2.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

