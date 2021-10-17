Analysts Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Price Target at $85.25

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 14,634,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

