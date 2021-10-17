Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Price Target at C$19.04

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$47,451.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,503,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,596,775.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,700.

Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$9.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.47. The stock has a market cap of C$811.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68.

Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

