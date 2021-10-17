Analysts Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT at $16.60

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCWX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ SCWX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.89. 117,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,838. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

