Analysts Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Target Price at $25.11

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. 1,083,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,967. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,840 shares of company stock valued at $32,931,037. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

