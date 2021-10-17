Analyzing Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Berkshire Grey and Taylor Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 2 0 0 2.00 Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Grey currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.35%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Taylor Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Taylor Devices $22.51 million 1.81 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A Taylor Devices 4.72% 2.63% 2.41%

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Berkshire Grey on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc. design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs. The company was founded by Paul H. Taylor on July 22, 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, NY.

