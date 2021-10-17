Analyzing Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

63.7% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Bridge Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $126.39 million 4.78 $38.66 million N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.84 $146.92 million N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 36.93% 22.64% 16.67% Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats Bridge Investment Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.