Analyzing Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) and Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Eli Lilly and has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Marker Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and $24.54 billion 9.30 $6.19 billion $7.93 30.00 Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 281.05 -$28.71 million ($0.61) -2.61

Eli Lilly and has higher revenue and earnings than Marker Therapeutics. Marker Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eli Lilly and and Marker Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and 0 1 15 1 3.00 Marker Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus target price of $259.06, suggesting a potential upside of 8.90%. Marker Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 319.29%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Eli Lilly and.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Marker Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Marker Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and 22.71% 119.12% 15.81% Marker Therapeutics N/A -73.45% -54.09%

Summary

Eli Lilly and beats Marker Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity. The Oncology products consist of Alimta, Cyramza, Erbitux, Retevmo, Tyvyt, and Verzenio. The Immunology products include Olumiant and Taltz. The Neuroscience products consist of Cymbalta, Emgality, Reyvow, and Zyprexa. The Other therapies include Bamlanivimab, Cialis, and Forteo.The company was founded by Eli Lilly on May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

