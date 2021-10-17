Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dawson James upped their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.04.

AVXL stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.78. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $69,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

